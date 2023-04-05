CPK airport is building a cutting-edge hub that prioritises the passenger experience

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) is set to build a state-of-the-art airport hub in Poland completely from scratch, promising a seamless and enjoyable passenger experience. Drawing on the proven success of the world’s leading airports, CPK is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of service from the outset of a traveller’s journey.

A significant advantage over established airports, CPK has the unique opportunity to design and implement a cutting-edge airport interior layout that prioritises the passenger experience. Additionally, modern retail channels and technology will be seamlessly integrated to enhance and support all operations. Overall, CPK’s new airport hub promises to revolutionise air travel, providing a world-class gateway for travellers all over the globe.

As the passenger’s journey begins much earlier than at the airport entrance, the project aims to ensure great airport access, with a destination and an attractive transfer location, where all the transport modes meet, and to provide a multimodal passenger experience.

CPK intends to focus on providing the passengers with a pleasant ambience created by natural lighting, green spaces, services and amenities that focus on the unique needs of the traveller as well as the human touch created by the professional and hospitable staff.

Good wayfinding reduces passenger stress and, therefore, enhances the experience. CPK intends to implement process-oriented shapes and structures of buildings that promote natural wayfinding. Another aspect is to minimise the level and direction changes, as well as the walking distances. To support this, CPK plans to implement clear signage systems to improve wayfinding, with moving walkways and services to assist those passengers with health conditions or other impairments.

As different types of travellers have different needs, CPK aims to provide an infrastructure that addresses these issues, including dedicated security control lanes for PRM and families, children’s play areas and nursing stations, quiet zones, pet relief areas, workspaces, prayer rooms, and VIP services along with business lounges.

Technology plays a vital role in the modern world, hence CPK considers it to be one of the crucial factors affecting the passenger journey. To support the positive passenger experience, CPK aims to introduce digital signs, biometric solutions, mobile applications, information kiosks, Wi-Fi infrastructure and smart shopping opportunities. The use of different kinds of systems should allow better queuing time optimisation, plus light and temperature control, to make the passenger journey through the airport as seamless and pleasant as possible.