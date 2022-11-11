Centralny Port Komunikacyjny awards Foster + Partners with game-changing Master Architect contract for the new Polish airport

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) has completed the most awaited tender related to the construction of Poland’s new CPK airport and signed an agreement with a consortium of Foster + Partners and Buro Happold Limited, whose bid was found to be the most advantageous in the proceedings for the selection of a Master Architect (MA).

The main tasks of the Master Architect for the CPK’s airport include designing the passenger terminal building, railway station and public transport interchange. Additionally, the consortium led by Foster + Partners will participate in CPK consultations with key stakeholders and potential general contractors.

“CPK is one of the largest infrastructure investments in our part of Europe. Despite its huge scale, we are executing it in compliance with the schedule, reaching milestones one by one. Today we mark one of the most important – inauguration of the cooperation with the Master Architect, who will have the most spectacular influence on the shape of the new airport. I am confident that it will not only look great, but will provide the best passenger experience, putting them at the heart of the design”, says Minister Marcin Hora?a, Government Plenipotentiary for CPK.

The value of the contract (including the tasks covered by the option right) is PLN 696 million net (ca. EUR 150 mln). The concept design of key CPK buildings is expected to be ready as early as the middle of 2023, and all other design services will be provided within two and a half years from the contract conclusion date. Foster + Partners’ bid was selected from among the companies shortlisted for the competitive dialogue: the consortia Zaha Hadid Architects and WSP UK Limited; Dar Al-Handasah and Perkins&Will; Vidal y Asociados Estudio de Arquitectura, Weston Williams +Partners LLP, gmp International GmbH as well as Kohn Pedersen Fox.

“We have selected the contractor using the competitive dialogue tender procedure. It consisted among other things of the design exercise, thanks to which bidders could present their visions of the CPK project. The real challenge, however, starts now. Together with the world-famous architects we will prepare the ultimate design of the most important part of the new Polish transport system”, says Miko?aj Wild, CEO of CPK company.

One of the main assumptions of the design is expandability and modular construction, enabling the airport to be built and operational by year 2028 and ready to serve up to 40 mln passengers and then expand seamlessly to meet 65 mln passenger target in 2060.

The first design ideas of Foster + Partners include a landside interchange plaza that is animated by lush greenery and flooded with natural light. People congregate in this vibrant space before travelling or welcoming visitors. The plaza connects the hub’s three main modes of transport: air, rail and road.

It acts as the focal point of the scheme and supports the shift towards more efficient and sustainable means of travel. The plaza will also be able to accommodate future emerging technologies. The final design will optimise passenger experience making the facilities accessible and inclusive. The functional and flexible layout, with minimal level changes will allow for efficient and seamless passenger flows and optimised transfers.

“We are proud and excited to be chosen by CPK as the designers of this project. In collaboration, we will work together to create a model for the future of totally integrated transportation design. We believe that this project will completely revolutionise travel across the country and beyond. The vision of woven architectural form is deliberately and strongly expressed. It could shape the building and guide the passengers through its spaces, while also serving as a powerful symbolic reference to Poland’s rich cultural heritage and the united strength of its people”, says Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

The design will need to respond to the challenges of time, cost and quality. Opportunities for modularisation and prefabrication are to be maximised, allowing the transport hub to adapt to ever-evolving operational needs. This creates a resilient and future-proof scheme that will stand the test of time.