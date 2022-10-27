Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) awards contract for a Master Civil Engineer to Dar Al-Handasah Consultants

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) finalized one of the four key tenders related to the construction of the CPK Airport project in Poland. As a result of the tender, the final outcome for the Master Civil Engineer (MCE), CPK signed the agreement with the winner of the proceedings: Dar Al-Handasah Consultants.

The strategic tasks of Dar Al-Handasah will focus on multi-discipline the development of design plans and specifications for the technical infrastructure of the CPK Airport, including runways and taxiways, hangar aprons, utilities and service lines, as well as civil structures. Dar also will be tasked with securing the essential construction permits on behalf of CPK, on-site services (under the right of the option), and consulting at every stage of the project.

“We are very happy to have completed such a critical tender on time. The Master Civil Engineer is one of the ‘Big Four’ developers for the airport project. The satisfaction is even greater that the winning bidder is such a well-known, renowned, experienced, and globally recognized company as Dar, with a track record of projects in Europe, the USA, the Middle East, Africa and India,” says Miko?aj Wild, CEO of CPK company.

With its global experience and a strong portfolio of projects and professional competencies, Dar will bring advanced know-how in sustainable planning and net zero design capabilities to this project. Dar will also share with CPK its experience and expertise in the implementation of highly durable and safe airport facilities and technologies that meet both the current and future demands as well as the markets` expectations.

“Dar is privileged to have been selected as the Master Civil Engineer on a Project as ambitious and visionary as the Solidarity Airport, and we look forward to working with CPK and the 3 other designers to support the delivery of its strategic vision, through a highly sustainable, future-fit transport hub that meets the aspirations of its communities, both now and for years to come,” says Danny Aoun, regional director of operations at Dar.

Dar is an internationally recognized design consultant with experience in planning and designing airports with technical infrastructure, bringing world-class engineering expertise in airport design with comprehensive consulting in architecture, infrastructure, processing and sustainability.

Dar is the founding member of the Dar Group, a holding company which delivered projects that include: the smart Dubai International airport and the Hamad International Airport in Qatar.

Dar group has also supported the development of O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, LaGuardia Airport in New York, San Francisco International Airport and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in China.

So far, as part of the airport component, the CPK company has announced four key tenders for the design works and design-related services: the Master Architect (MA), in which the offer of Foster + Partners and Buro Happold has been selected; the Master Civil Engineer (MCE), the Airport System Infrastructure Designer (ASID), and the Support Infrastructure Engineer (SIE).

The first preparatory construction work on the CPK Airport is planned to begin in 2023.

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK) is a new transport development program in Poland – a strategic investment that is extremely important for the economic development of the country and the region and of utmost importance for the security of Europe as a whole.

It is a vast infrastructure project on an incredible scale to integrate air, rail, and road transportation quickly and efficiently. The CPK project includes, among others, rail investments: a transport hub at the airport in the centre of Poland and a network of new railway lines, mainly high-speed, with a total length of nearly 2,000 km. The CPK will make it possible to travel between Warsaw and Poland’s largest cities in no more than 2.5 hours.

