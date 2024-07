Catania airport has suspended all flights following a significant eruption of Mount Etna, which spewed a massive cloud of volcanic ash into the atmosphere. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines as some flights have been cancelled or diverted.

This latest eruption, part of a series of recent activities at Europe’s tallest active volcano, has prompted the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) to estimate the ash cloud’s height at eight kilometres.