Catania airport temprarily closed due to eruption of Etna

Catania Airport in Sicily, a popular tourist destination in Italy, has temporarily stopped all flights due to a recent eruption of nearby Mount Etna. The eruption has led to falling ash, which poses a risk to air travel.

The airport initially suspended flights until 13:00, but due to ongoing ashfall, the suspension has been extended until 20:00. Outbound flights are suspended and incoming flights have been diverted to Trapani.

The Mayor of Catania has also restricted the use of motorcycles and bicycles for 48 hours due to the layer of volcanic ash covering certain areas, as it can make roads slippery and increase the risk of accidents.

Mount Etna, Europe’s tallest active volcano, has a history of frequent eruptions over the past half a million years. The airport, which serves the eastern part of Sicily and saw around 10 million passengers last year, was also closed temporarily in May due to a volcanic eruption.