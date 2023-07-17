Activities at Catania Airport cancelled after a fire inside the terminal building

Authorities have suspended all activities at the airport of Catania, Sicily, Italy until at least 19 July after a fire that occurred last night. The fire started on the lower floor and the flames quickly spread to the terminal.

Everyone in the airport building was evacuated, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the terminal building was filled with thick smoke.

The airport authorities announced to cancel all departures and arrivals until Wednesday 19 July, 14:00 (UTC +2).

Passengers are requested to contact their airline of travel.

The airport in Catania is the main one in Sicily, receiving dozens of flights a day.