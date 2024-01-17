Cardiff Airport announces more flights to Ireland ahead of Six Nations

Cardiff Airport has announced additional flights to Ireland ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Championship, providing more choices for rugby fans. Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus will operate the route, offering a total of 50 flights between Cardiff and Ireland from February 22 to 26.

The flights are conveniently timed to arrive before the Wales vs. Ireland match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on February 24, allowing fans to explore the Irish capital.

Cardiff Airport CEO Spencer Birns expressed excitement about the additional flights and wished Wales success in the tournament.

The move follows Cardiff Airport’s earlier announcement of new routes and increased flights to Spain in Ryanair’s summer 2024 schedule.