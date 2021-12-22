Cancún airport registers second-busiest day in number of flights

A total of 648 flights touched down at or departed from the airport, only 11 fewer than the all-time high of 659 flights on 31 March 2018, thus before the pandemic. International operations easily outnumbered domestic ones.

Travellers arriving in Cancún on international flights are not required to present a negative COVID test result or go into mandatory quarantine.

Cancún was the world’s second-busiest airport for international arrivals in 2020, after that in Dubai.

Among the 60 international destinations with direct connections to Cancún are the European cities of Amsterdam (KLM, TUI fly), Brussels (TUI fly), Frankfurt (Condor, Eurowings Discover), Lisbon (TAP), London (British Airways, TUI fly), Madrid (Air Europa, evelop!, World2Fly), Paris (Air France), Vienna (Austrian Airways) and Zurich (Edelweiss).