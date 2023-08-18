Changi Airports (Singapore) to help develop Cairo Airport (Egypt)

Changi Airports International (CAI) has entered into two agreements with Cairo Airport Company to jointly enhance Cairo International Airport, a major airport in Africa and the largest in Egypt by passenger and cargo traffic.

The first agreement focuses on enhancing the passenger experience at the airport by implementing effective solutions. The second agreement involves conducting a feasibility study for the development of Cairo Cargo City, a dedicated area for cargo and logistics at the airport.

The Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation praised the partnership, expressing confidence in CAI’s ability to enhance Cairo International Airport’s position as a hub for both passengers and cargo. CAI, known for its success with Changi Airport, aims to leverage its expertise to bring value to Cairo Airport.