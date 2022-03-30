Argentina Air Force Boeing 737-500 makes an unusual landing at Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery

An approach and the subsequent landing of this Argentinian Air Force Boeing 737-500 (T-04) at Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery, Argentina has stunned the pilot world. Scott Bateman, former veteran and pilot, commented on his Twitter line: I doubt this landing is SOP (standard operating procedure) for any airline.

A social media user mentioned that the aircraft was the presidential aircraft and that is was cleared for a visual approach.

