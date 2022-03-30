Navigate

Argentina Air Force Boeing 737-500 makes an unusual landing at Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

An approach and the subsequent landing of this Argentinian Air Force Boeing 737-500 (T-04) at Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery, Argentina has stunned the pilot world. Scott Bateman, former veteran and pilot, commented on his Twitter line: I doubt this landing is SOP (standard operating procedure) for any airline.

A social media user mentioned that the aircraft was the presidential aircraft and that is was cleared for a visual approach.

Have a look for yourself, comments welcome at the bottom of the article 😉

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Loss of separation between Avianca Argentina ATR 72-600 and Austral Embraer ERJ-190

    On 21 April, an Avianca Argentina ATR 72-600 (LV-GUH) performing domestic flight A07126 from Buenos…