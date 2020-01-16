Three crew members arrested in Argentina after discovery of 84 kilos of cocaine in KLM Boeing 747 Cargo (operated by Martinair)

On 14 January, three Dutch crew members of a KLM Cargo Boeing 747-400 freighter (PH-CKA), operated by Martinair Holland, were arrested at the airport of Buenos Aires, Argentina after about 84 kilos of cocaine – valued €7.5 million – was found in the cargo hold of the aircraft. The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight combination MP6912: Campinas, Brazil – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Quito, Ecuador – Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The aircraft was about to depart for Quito, Ecuador when Customs arrived at the aircraft with a court order to carry out an aircraft search. More than 50 officers and five drug-tracing dogs then discovered 82 bricks of cocaine, hidden between the pallets.

Next to the three crew members, four other people – responsible to load the aircraft – got arrested. Within the framework of the operation, 23 people were arrested. A judge will now determine if the cocaine was loaded at the airport of Buenos Aires or that it was already loaded at Campinas, Brazil.

A KLM spokesman confirmed to Dutch newspaper AD that the Argentinian authorities are investigating the case, but couldn’t make any further statements during the investigation.

Source: Los vínculos de La Cámpora con el secuestro de 84 kilos de cocaína en Ezeiza