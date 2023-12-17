Storm hits Buenos Aires city and airport; damages one Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737-700

An extreme storm swept through Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, drenching the city and bringing heavy winds that led to power outages and damage across the capital. At least thirteen people have been killed. The airport of Buenos Aires also sustained damage to the terminal building and other infrastructure.

An Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing B737-700 aircraft (registered LV-CAD), parked overnight, was pushed away so heavily by the storm that it got damaged. In the process, the left wing leading edge collided with ground equipment, resulting in noticeable damage.

The airline was forced to cancel a domestic flight towards Mendoza.

In another video clip that appeared on social media platform X, you can see the wind whirling through the airport, causing significant damage.

