Star Alliance launches paid lounge access programme in Buenos Aires

In response to customer interest, and to permit utilization of otherwise surplus capacity, Star Alliance has partnered with Canada-based IEG in adapting their specialised LoungeAtlas software product to unlock new options for airline customers of the Alliance who would otherwise not qualify for access to their world-leading lounges.

Now launched for the Star Alliance Lounge at Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires, the online solution is accessible through the Alliance website at www.staralliance.com/lounge-access. There, customers will not only be able to buy passes valid for access to this lounge, but also browse our other Star Alliance lounges, as well as accessing the Lounge Finder to provide information on the over 1,000 member airline lounges available to qualified customers of the Alliance.

With Star Alliance Lounge Access, customers pre-book and purchase online vouchers on the Star Alliance website. Valid for a specific date and subject to availability, they can also be purchased for somebody else, be they family members, friends, or colleagues during a joint trip. After purchase, customers receive a receipt email and QR code valid for the day(s) and time(s) selected.

Importantly, customers can also receive a discount if they are a member of a frequent flyer programme of an Alliance member carrier.

Star Alliance VP Customer Experience Christian Draeger highlighted that “Lounge Access is a win-win programme for both customers and the airlines. It meets a growing demand for those customers needing a place to work, read or relax while waiting for their flight program who are not normally entitled to enter the private lounge, while at the same time providing a way for the airline lounge operator to utilise capacity that may be unused at certain times.”

At Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport, the Star Alliance lounge is a 450 square metre facility that was created with an overall ambience reflecting the tranquillity of the typical Argentinian countryside. The light decor and variety of seating spaces create a relaxing and functional environment for guests to work, socialise, refresh, sit back, and relax. Guests will enjoy complimentary quality refreshments from the self-service buffet. Numerous international power points and USB charging points make plugging in easy. Additionally, a shower suite is available to guests wanting to freshen up before their flight. The lounge is located airside, after security and immigration. It can be found on the upper level opposite gate 9. To access this level, customers take the elevator or stairs as signposted.

Star Alliance plans to expand the program to more of its lounges in future.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 06, 2021