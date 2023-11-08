Wizz Air and Menzies Aviation perform fully electric turnarounds at Budapest Airport

Wizz Air and Menzies Aviation are conducting fully electric turnarounds at Budapest Airport, emphasising their commitment to reducing carbon emissions in aviation operations. This initiative is made possible by Budapest Airport providing the necessary charging infrastructure for electric equipment, powered by renewable energy.

Menzies Aviation’s “electric first” approach, aiming for 25% electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE) globally by 2025, includes electric baggage tractors, belt loaders, passenger steps with solar panels, and more, leading to improved energy use and operational efficiency.

Electric turns reduce ground handling carbon emissions by approximately 80% per aircraft compared to diesel-powered equipment. Wizz Air currently benefits from fully electric turns for two of its aircraft at Budapest Airport, marking a significant step toward its target of reducing CO2 intensity by 25% by 2030.