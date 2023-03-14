Budapest Airport gains Belgrade connection with Air Serbia

Budapest Airport has welcomed the return of Air Serbia to its carrier roll call and the important resumption of links to Belgrade. Initially launching a 15 times weekly link today, the route will see a frequency increase to 17 flights per week in time for the peak S23 season. Operating the 301-km sector with its fleet of 66-seat ATR 72-200s, the Serbian airline will offer over 34,000 seats this summer to Belgrade.

Having last operated services to the Serbian capital city in 2015, the return of Air Serbia’s link will add another gateway to onward connections from Budapest via Belgrade, to destinations including Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Spain and the US. The Serbian flag carrier’s flights to Belgrade face no competition.

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, says: “Hungary has always had a good relationship with Serbia, so it is fantastic to once again see Belgrade on our route map. I am certain that the new flights are destined to succeed and will quickly become popular with Hungarian and Serbian travellers alike.”

Bogáts adds: “This is the highest number of seats we have offered to Serbia and testament to the considerable market demand we are experiencing.”