Budapest Airport’s W21/22 schedule: 11 new routes, plus major frequency increases

The new flight schedule for the Winter 21/22 season began on 31 October 2021. For Budapest Airport, this means an exciting mix of new routes, resumed services, and significant frequency increases.

Home carrier Wizz Air is adding four new routes to the winter schedule at Budapest, with services to Jordanian capital Amman, Aqaba on Jordan’s Red Sea coastline, Fuerteventura and Hurghada.

The Hungarian gateway is also welcoming seven new Ryanair routes to popular destinations in seven countries: Cologne, Germany; Krakow, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Lappeenranta, Finland; Riga, Latvia; Shannon, Ireland; Bournemouth, UK; and Turin, Italy.

Ural Airlines announced a weekly service to Krasnodar and Koltsovo for W21 while also planned seasonal flights to Kurumoch and increasing Zhukovsky from weekly to twice weekly.

Alongside the 11 new routes, there are also 11 resumed services from Budapest and a number of significant frequency increases from the gateway this winter:

Airline Destination Frequency Increase Jet2.com Manchester Resumed Ryanair Kharkiv Resumed Ryanair Luxembourg Resumed Ryanair Nürnberg Resumed Ryanair Poznan Resumed Ryanair Toulouse Resumed Transavia France Paris Orly Resumed Wizz Air Bologna Resumed Wizz Air London Gatwick Resumed Wizz Air Odessa Resumed Wizz Air Tirana Resumed Air France Paris Double-daily to 19 weekly (from Dec) British Airways London Six to 10 times weekly easyJet Amsterdam Two to four times weekly easyJet Basel four to eight times weekly (from Dec) easyJet Paris four to six times weekly (from Dec) Emirates Dubai Four to five times weekly Ryanair Bari Two to five times weekly Ryanair Barcelona Five to nine times weekly Ryanair Bristol Two to four times weekly Ryanair Dublin Six to 10 times weekly Ryanair Naples Three to five times weekly Ryanair Tel Aviv Daily to 12 times weekly Wizz Air Barcelona Five times weekly to daily Wizz Air Tel Aviv Five to nine times weekly SunExpress Antalya Extended operations over W21. Swiss Zurich 11 times weekly to double-daily

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, comments: “We continue to rebuild our connections in a safe and secure environment for all. Demand is rising, and we are delighted that Budapest’s winter schedule includes so many new and resumed routes, alongside important frequency increases. We are, once again, offering a rich variety of destinations to our customers to satisfy the desire for winter breaks.”

Highlights (Winter 21 vs Summer 21)

Ryanair had its peak at 184 average weekly departures in S21, while 220 weekly departures are planned for December – W21, recording more than a 20% increase.

Wizz Air had its peak at 151 weekly departures in S21, while 187 weekly departures are planned for Dec – W21, showing over a 24% increase.