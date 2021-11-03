Budapest Airport’s W21/22 schedule: 11 new routes, plus major frequency increases

The new flight schedule for the Winter 21/22 season began on 31 October 2021. For Budapest Airport, this means an exciting mix of new routes, resumed services, and significant frequency increases.

Home carrier Wizz Air is adding four new routes to the winter schedule at Budapest, with services to Jordanian capital Amman, Aqaba on Jordan’s Red Sea coastline, Fuerteventura and Hurghada.

The Hungarian gateway is also welcoming seven new Ryanair routes to popular destinations in seven countries: Cologne, Germany; Krakow, Poland; Kaunas, Lithuania; Lappeenranta, Finland; Riga, Latvia; Shannon, Ireland; Bournemouth, UK; and Turin, Italy.

Ural Airlines announced a weekly service to Krasnodar and Koltsovo for W21 while also planned seasonal flights to Kurumoch and increasing Zhukovsky from weekly to twice weekly.

Alongside the 11 new routes, there are also 11 resumed services from Budapest and a number of significant frequency increases from the gateway this winter:

Airline

Destination

Frequency Increase

Jet2.com

Manchester

Resumed

Ryanair

Kharkiv

Resumed

Ryanair

Luxembourg

Resumed

Ryanair

Nürnberg

Resumed

Ryanair

Poznan

Resumed

Ryanair

Toulouse

Resumed

Transavia France

Paris Orly

Resumed

Wizz Air

Bologna

Resumed

Wizz Air

London Gatwick

Resumed

Wizz Air

Odessa

Resumed

Wizz Air

Tirana

Resumed

Air France

Paris

Double-daily to 19 weekly (from Dec)

British Airways

London

Six to 10 times weekly

easyJet

Amsterdam

Two to four times weekly

easyJet

Basel

four to eight times weekly (from Dec)

easyJet

Paris

four to six times weekly (from Dec)

Emirates

Dubai

Four to five times weekly

Ryanair

Bari

Two to five times weekly

Ryanair

Barcelona

Five to nine times weekly

Ryanair

Bristol

Two to four times weekly

Ryanair

Dublin

Six to 10 times weekly

Ryanair

Naples

Three to five times weekly

Ryanair

Tel Aviv

Daily to 12 times weekly

Wizz Air

Barcelona

Five times weekly to daily

Wizz Air

Tel Aviv

Five to nine times weekly

SunExpress

Antalya

Extended operations over W21.

Swiss

Zurich

11 times weekly to double-daily

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, comments: “We continue to rebuild our connections in a safe and secure environment for all. Demand is rising, and we are delighted that Budapest’s winter schedule includes so many new and resumed routes, alongside important frequency increases. We are, once again, offering a rich variety of destinations to our customers to satisfy the desire for winter breaks.

Highlights (Winter 21 vs Summer 21)

Ryanair had its peak at 184 average weekly departures in S21, while 220 weekly departures are planned for December – W21, recording more than a 20% increase.

 

Wizz Air had its peak at 151 weekly departures in S21, while 187 weekly departures are planned for Dec – W21, showing over a 24% increase.

