Budapest Airport’s summer sizzles once again with 6 new routes and 11 resumed routes

With its busiest summer season since 2019 just days away, Budapest Airport continues to strengthen and re-establish its strong route network following the pandemic. As route recovery approaches 100%, the Hungarian gateway will serve 122 destinations during S22, supported by 34 airline partners having recovered more than 70% of its 46 airlines from 2019.

Welcoming six new routes – Ryanair launching Stockholm Arlanda (28 March), Alghero (29 March), Burgas (11 April), and Warsaw Modlin (1 May); SunExpress commencing Izmir (18 June); and Wizz Air starting Chisinau (28 March) – the capital city airport will also celebrate the return of another 11 routes and numerous frequency increases to its network through the season:

Airline Destination Type Frequency Ryanair Alghero New route Twice-weekly Ryanair Burgas New route Twice-weekly Ryanair Stockholm Arlanda New route Four times weekly Ryanair Warsaw Modlin New route Four times weekly SunExpress Izmir New route (New destination) Weekly Wizz Air Chisinau New route (New destination) Twice-weekly easyJet Manchester Resumed route Three times weekly Jet2.com Birmingham Resumed route Twice-weekly Jet2.com Leeds-Bradford Resumed route Twice-weekly LOT Polish Airlines JFK Resumed route Four times weekly Ryanair Rimini Resumed route Twice-weekly Transavia France Nantes Resumed route Twice-weekly Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Resumed route Twice-weekly Wizz Air Bologna Resumed route Twice-weekly Wizz Air Castellón Resumed route Twice-weekly Wizz Air Oslo Resumed route Three times weekly Wizz Air Skopje Resumed route Twice-weekly British Airways London Heathrow Frequency increase Four times daily easyJet Amsterdam Frequency increase Five times weekly Flydubai Dubai Frequency increase Daily LOT Polish Airlines Incheon Frequency increase Twice-weekly Lufthansa Frankfurt Frequency increase Five times daily Lufthansa Munich Frequency increase Four times daily Luxair Luxembourg Frequency increase Three times weekly Qatar Airways Doha Frequency increase Daily SunExpress Antalya Frequency increase Six times weekly

Commenting on the season ahead, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “Once again, we have a blistering summer schedule launching this weekend. We’re almost as connected as we were before the pandemic and we continue to build on this, and more. Budapest remains a dynamically progressive airport, and we encourage frequency increases with all our airline partners as we ourselves focus on Budapest as a popular destination and the numerous opportunities available.”