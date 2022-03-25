Budapest Airport’s summer sizzles once again with 6 new routes and 11 resumed routes

With its busiest summer season since 2019 just days away, Budapest Airport continues to strengthen and re-establish its strong route network following the pandemic. As route recovery approaches 100%, the Hungarian gateway will serve 122 destinations during S22, supported by 34 airline partners having recovered more than 70% of its 46 airlines from 2019.
Welcoming six new routes – Ryanair launching Stockholm Arlanda (28 March), Alghero (29 March), Burgas (11 April), and Warsaw Modlin (1 May); SunExpress commencing Izmir (18 June); and Wizz Air starting Chisinau (28 March) – the capital city airport will also celebrate the return of another 11 routes and numerous frequency increases to its network through the season:
|Airline
|Destination
|Type
|Frequency
|Ryanair
|Alghero
|New route
|Twice-weekly
|Ryanair
|Burgas
|New route
|Twice-weekly
|Ryanair
|Stockholm Arlanda
|New route
|Four times weekly
|Ryanair
|Warsaw Modlin
|New route
|Four times weekly
|SunExpress
|Izmir
|New route (New destination)
|Weekly
|Wizz Air
|Chisinau
|New route (New destination)
|Twice-weekly
|easyJet
|Manchester
|Resumed route
|Three times weekly
|Jet2.com
|Birmingham
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|Jet2.com
|Leeds-Bradford
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|LOT Polish Airlines
|JFK
|Resumed route
|Four times weekly
|Ryanair
|Rimini
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|Transavia France
|Nantes
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|Wizz Air
|Abu Dhabi
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|Wizz Air
|Bologna
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|Wizz Air
|Castellón
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|Wizz Air
|Oslo
|Resumed route
|Three times weekly
|Wizz Air
|Skopje
|Resumed route
|Twice-weekly
|British Airways
|London Heathrow
|Frequency increase
|Four times daily
|easyJet
|Amsterdam
|Frequency increase
|Five times weekly
|Flydubai
|Dubai
|Frequency increase
|Daily
|LOT Polish Airlines
|Incheon
|Frequency increase
|Twice-weekly
|Lufthansa
|Frankfurt
|Frequency increase
|Five times daily
|Lufthansa
|Munich
|Frequency increase
|Four times daily
|Luxair
|Luxembourg
|Frequency increase
|Three times weekly
|Qatar Airways
|Doha
|Frequency increase
|Daily
|SunExpress
|Antalya
|Frequency increase
|Six times weekly
Commenting on the season ahead, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “Once again, we have a blistering summer schedule launching this weekend. We’re almost as connected as we were before the pandemic and we continue to build on this, and more. Budapest remains a dynamically progressive airport, and we encourage frequency increases with all our airline partners as we ourselves focus on Budapest as a popular destination and the numerous opportunities available.”