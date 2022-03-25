Budapest Airport’s summer sizzles once again with 6 new routes and 11 resumed routes

Budapest Airport Pier B

With its busiest summer season since 2019 just days away, Budapest Airport continues to strengthen and re-establish its strong route network following the pandemic. As route recovery approaches 100%, the Hungarian gateway will serve 122 destinations during S22, supported by 34 airline partners having recovered more than 70% of its 46 airlines from 2019.

Welcoming six new routes – Ryanair launching Stockholm Arlanda (28 March), Alghero (29 March), Burgas (11 April), and Warsaw Modlin (1 May); SunExpress commencing Izmir (18 June); and Wizz Air starting Chisinau (28 March) – the capital city airport will also celebrate the return of another 11 routes and numerous frequency increases to its network through the season:

Airline Destination Type Frequency
Ryanair Alghero New route Twice-weekly
Ryanair Burgas New route Twice-weekly
Ryanair Stockholm Arlanda New route Four times weekly
Ryanair Warsaw Modlin New route Four times weekly
SunExpress Izmir New route (New destination) Weekly
Wizz Air Chisinau New route (New destination) Twice-weekly
easyJet Manchester Resumed route Three times weekly
Jet2.com Birmingham Resumed route Twice-weekly
Jet2.com Leeds-Bradford Resumed route Twice-weekly
LOT Polish Airlines JFK Resumed route Four times weekly
Ryanair Rimini Resumed route Twice-weekly
Transavia France Nantes Resumed route Twice-weekly
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Resumed route Twice-weekly
Wizz Air Bologna Resumed route Twice-weekly
Wizz Air Castellón Resumed route Twice-weekly
Wizz Air Oslo Resumed route Three times weekly
Wizz Air Skopje Resumed route Twice-weekly
British Airways London Heathrow Frequency increase Four times daily
easyJet Amsterdam Frequency increase Five times weekly
Flydubai Dubai Frequency increase Daily
LOT Polish Airlines Incheon Frequency increase Twice-weekly
Lufthansa Frankfurt Frequency increase Five times daily
Lufthansa Munich Frequency increase Four times daily
Luxair Luxembourg Frequency increase Three times weekly
Qatar Airways Doha Frequency increase Daily
SunExpress Antalya Frequency increase Six times weekly

 

Commenting on the season ahead, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “Once again, we have a blistering summer schedule launching this weekend. We’re almost as connected as we were before the pandemic and we continue to build on this, and more. Budapest remains a dynamically progressive airport, and we encourage frequency increases with all our airline partners as we ourselves focus on Budapest as a popular destination and the numerous opportunities available.”

 

