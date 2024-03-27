Budapest Airport’s summer expansion features new flights and record route development milestones

Budapest Airport has experienced remarkable growth in passenger traffic, witnessing its busiest January and February ever with an 18% year-on-year increase. Despite industry challenges, the airport continues to expand its route network, adding new destinations and increasing frequencies.

Ryanair and Wizz Air are introducing several new routes, while existing routes see frequency boosts. Other airlines like easyJet and KLM are also increasing frequencies.

Long-haul flights to Seoul, Shanghai, and Beijing are being expanded to serve business passengers better.

Budapest Airport aims to surpass its pre-pandemic passenger numbers in 2024 and has significantly increased non-stop scheduled seat capacity to key markets, positioning itself as a major European gateway.

Maté Ritter, Head of Airline Development, highlights the airport’s commitment to enhancing passenger experience and facilitating global connections.