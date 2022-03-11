Budapest Airport’s route boost with Ryanair’s new destinations Warsaw Modlin and Alghero

Budapest Airport has further expanded its route network with Ryanair, by announcing the addition of a new operation to Warsaw Modlin in May, while launching a direct route to Alghero this month. The confirmation of these routes will see the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) add another 1,134 one-way weekly seats from the Hungarian gateway.

Launching at the start of Budapest’s summer schedule, the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) will commence a twice-weekly service to one of the most beautiful medieval cities on Northern Sardinia’s seafront. The Algherese link will complement the airline’s established operation to Cagliari in the south of the Italian island, offering travellers a variety of options to travel to the exquisite destination.

Increasing connections to Poland, Ryanair will commence a four-times-weekly link to Warsaw Modlin from 1 May 2022. Pairing two UNESCO World Heritage centres, the ULCC will now serve three main cities in the Central European country as the new route joins Kraków and Poznań.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “Filling another gap on our route map is always rewarding, especially when doing so with high-frequency service. Ryanair’s confirmation of another link to Poland enhances choice for both Hungarian and Polish travellers.” Bogáts adds: “Alghero is, without doubt, an attractive destination and we’re proud to extend our offer to Sardinia as part of our network. As the new routes join Ryanair’s previously announced service to Stockholm Arlanda, we’re very pleased the carrier has already confirmed three new operations for 2022, offering more than 60 destinations from Budapest Airport.”