Budapest Airport’s rising schedule with 5 new Wizz Air routes

Welcoming the return of a further five services with Wizz Air this last week, Budapest Airport now offers 55 destinations with its home-based airline. Witnessing the resumption of 85% of Wizz Air’s routes when compared with 2019, the Hungarian gateway continues to show robust recovery following the pandemic.

With no direct competition, the LCC increased Budapest’s frequency growth to Russia, adding connections to Kazan and St. Petersburg. This advancement of its route network means the Hungarian capital city will be linked to six Russian cities this winter as Wizz Air’s new services join Koltsovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky.

As Wizz Air relaunches services to Kiev Khulyany today, joining Budapest’s connections to Ukraine, the airline will offer 42% of Budapest’s links to the Eastern European country this winter, joining services to Kharkiv, Lviv, and Odessa.

Continuing its path of regrowth, Budapest also welcomed the low-cost carrier’s (LCC) resumed twice-weekly services to Edinburgh and Warsaw early last week.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “We continue to strive to rebuild our connections in a safe and secure environment for all. Wizz Air’s latest relaunches are a hugely positive sign of our commitment, and the strength of our airport’s networks.”