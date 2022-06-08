Budapest Airport’s air cargo connectivity expands as a stop for Kuehne+Nagel charters from Hong Kong to Liège

Having worked together for four years at Budapest Airport’s Cargo City, the Hungarian gateway and Kuehne+Nagel – one of the leading logistics companies worldwide – have launched a new charter cargo route between Budapest and Hong Kong. Operating a weekly operation on Hong Kong-Budapest-Liège route, the service will supply vast air cargo potential to developing high-technology, automotive, and additional pertinent cargo industries in the catchment area of the airport.

Kuehne+Nagel has been part of Budapest’s cargo community for a long time and, since 2018 also via leasing warehouse and office space at the capital city airport. The latest air cargo route will not only benefit from the company’s proximity to airfreight operations but will also play an integral part in the airport’s cargo development.

“As a cargo-friendly airport, the development of air cargo connectivity is a key element of our success. Regular full freighter operators, belly cargo service providers, integrators and road feeder operators have always had a key role and high importance on this, and now as a latest trend, forwarding companies have started their own long-haul widebody cargo charter operations to Budapest in the last two years. We warmly welcome Kuehne+Nagel to this ‘club’ and wish lots of success to its own HKG-BUD freighter operation going forward,” enthuses René Droese, Chief Development Officer, Budapest Airport.

“This is a memorable milestone for us since customer centricity is at the core of our business. This scheduled flight offers 110 tonnes of capacity for a wide range of products including lithium batteries, and serves different industries every week,” says László Szabó, Head of Air Logistics Department, Kuehne+Nagel Hungary.

“Despite the ever-changing challenges in global supply chain and the logistics market, the airport’s cargo community sees excellent development potential linked to Budapest, which is also powered by long-term positive effects. One such example is the booming e-vehicle industry in the capital city catchment zone; the extensive recent investment into e-vehicles, car parts and battery production in Hungary, will have a progressive effect on Budapest’s air cargo growth,” adds József Kossuth Head of Cargo Budapest Airport.