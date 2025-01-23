Budapest Airport takes off to Kuwait with Jazeera Airways

Budapest Airport has announced the launch of direct flights to Kuwait City, operated by Jazeera Airways. This marks the first-ever direct connection between the two cities, commencing on June 5, 2025, and operating twice weekly until September 25.

The new route will be served by Jazeera Airways’ Airbus A320 aircraft and is expected to boost tourism from Kuwait and India. This addition strengthens Budapest Airport’s Middle Eastern connectivity, joining existing routes to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

This partnership signifies a significant milestone for Budapest Airport and is expected to enhance travel options for both business and leisure travellers.