Budapest Airport strengthens ground handling services through company merger

Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport is set to see a stronger ground handling service provider as Airport Service Budapest (AS Budapest) and Menzies Aviation Hungary merge into a single company. This move aims to improve efficiency and the passenger experience at the airport.

The new company will combine AS Budapest’s expertise in passenger, cargo, and aircraft handling with Menzies Aviation’s global network and experience. This will create a more competitive service provider for airlines operating at the Budapest Airport.

The merger is subject to approval by the Competition Authority. However, upon completion, the new company plans to retain AS Budapest’s experienced staff and leverage Menzies Aviation’s resources to enhance passenger comfort and satisfaction.