Budapest Airport springs into summer with 2 new airlines and 7 new routes

Continuing to record robust passenger traffic results, Budapest Airport has so far delivered an exceptional 54% growth in the first months of 2023, welcoming close to two million passengers by end-February. This period of development is set to be maintained as the Hungarian gateway launches an additional seven new routes and welcomes another two new airlines into its portfolio during Summer 23 (having already welcomed Air Serbia earlier this month).

Expanding its summer schedule, the airport’s network growth immediately gets underway by filling a white spot on Budapest’s route map as Ryanair launches a twice-weekly service to Belfast. As the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) begins its 56th route from Budapest, the previously unserved route becomes an important connection to Northern Ireland, adding to Dublin and Shannon in the Republic of Ireland.

The second day of the season sees Budapest welcome the arrival of Romanian carrier, AirConnect. The first new airline to join the airport in the coming months will commence twice-weekly links to Bucharest and Cluj, offering over 120 flights from Hungary’s capital during Summer 23.

Having already launched operations earlier this year to Budapest’s newest country market, Saudi Arabia, Wizz Air adds a third link to the Middle Eastern country with new flights to Damman next month. Continuing to support the growth of its home-base airport, the airline has also confirmed the addition of two new Turkish links later in the season, enhancing Budapest’s services to both Antalya and Istanbul. As a result of this expansion, Wizz Air will offer more than 7,000 flights from Budapest this summer. Looking ahead to late summer, the ULCC has announced this week the commencement of two additional new links to Copenhagen and Sharm El Sheikh, further diversifying the airport’s destinations.

The beginning of June will bring another new carrier as Kuwait Airways joins the airport. Filling another white spot on the airport’s route map, the national carrier launches a seasonal connection to Kuwait on 13 June and joins Budapest’s ever-growing network in the Middle East.

“The 2023 summer season is set to shine with new routes and partners joining us over the coming months,” comments Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport. “We’re coming back out on top and on course with this year’s expectations with an ever-expanding selection of great destinations. Supported by 37 airlines, we now serve 115 destinations on 121 routes which is close to a 9% increase compared to last summer. With our growing number of partners, we can continue to achieve great results together,” adds Bogáts.

Meanwhile, with an increase of flight frequencies, Budapest is also experiencing growth on a number of existing successful routes.

Significant frequency enhancements

Airline Destination Frequency Increase Emirates Dubai Five times weekly to daily Egyptair Cairo Twice-weekly to four times weekly British Airways London Twice-daily to four times daily Iberia Madrid Five times weekly to daily LOT Polish Airlines Seoul Three times weekly to four times weekly El Al Tel Aviv Seven times weekly to 11 times weekly