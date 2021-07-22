Budapest Airport reconnects to Europe with a further 17 services

As Budapest Airport recorded its highest passenger traffic last month since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hungarian gateway continues to see a positive trend in demand for the relaunch of many popular routes. Building on the numerous re-established connections, this month has seen a further 17 services re-enter the airport’s network.

“While we will always seek to attract new routes and airlines to our airport, redevelopment with our existing carriers is our overall priority at this time,” comments Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Budapest is moving forward ▶▶, looking at the rapidly changing and challenging world, we’ve all got to work together and actively shape the future of the aviation industry.”

Welcoming Austrian Airlines’ high-frequency service to Vienna earlier this week, the flag carrier will operate an average 10-times weekly link in July – increasing to double-daily throughout August – to the striking capital throughout the summer. Joining Budapest’s route map of capital cities this month are easyJet’s twice-weekly operation to Amsterdam, Iberia’s four-times-weekly link (increasing to five-times weekly from August) to Madrid, and Norwegian’s twice-weekly connections to Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Continuing to increase opportunities from Hungary’s capital city, Ryanair and Wizz Air have relaunched numerous popular routes for the start of the much-needed summer holidays and long-awaited visits with friends and families:

Airline Destination Frequency – July Frequency – August Ryanair Bourgas 2 2 Chania 3 3 East Midlands 2 3 Rhodes 3 3 Sofia 2 2 Zadar 2 2 Zakynthos 2 2 Wizz Air Kos – new route 2 2 Madrid 2 2 Tirgu Mures 2 2 Moscow 2 2