Budapest Airport moves forward

Last week saw Budapest Airport re-establish more than 25 routes, and witness the return of another five carriers, as the Hungarian gateway welcomes the recovery of travel and air traffic. Boosting Budapest’s links to further major European cities, Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, Brussels Airlines, easyJet, and Luxair, have all returned to the airport’s runway.

Furthermore, as demand maintains growth, Ryanair and Wizz Air have continued to actively enhance Budapest’s route map, reinstating another 22 routes with popular destinations such as Berlin, Nice, Pisa, and Prague returning.

Budapest’s latest launches:

Airline Destination Frequency Increase (by August) Aegean Airlines Athens Twice-weekly Six-times weekly airBaltic Riga Twice-weekly Brussels Airlines Brussels Four-times weekly Six-times weekly easyJet Geneva Twice-weekly Three-times weekly Luxair Luxembourg Twice-weekly Ryanair Billund Twice-weekly Three-times weekly Ryanair Bordeaux Twice-weekly Ryanair Gothenburg Twice-weekly Three-times weekly Ryanair Pisa Twice-weekly Ryanair Prague Four-times weekly Daily Ryanair Thessaloniki Twice-weekly Wizz Air Alghero Twice-weekly Wizz Air Alicante Weekly Twice-weekly Wizz Air Athens Twice-weekly Three-times weekly Wizz Air Berlin Twice-weekly Five-times weekly Wizz Air Corfu Twice-weekly Wizz Air Heraklion Three-times weekly Wizz Air Ibiza Weekly Wizz Air Kutaisi Weekly Twice-weekly Wizz Air Mykonos Weekly Twice-weekly Wizz Air Naples Twice-weekly Three-times weekly Wizz Air Nice Twice-weekly Wizz Air Palma de Mallorca Twice-weekly Three-times weekly Wizz Air Reykjavik Weekly Twice-weekly Wizz Air Rhodes Twice-weekly Wizz Air Santorini Twice-weekly Wizz Air Thessaloniki Weekly Twice-weekly

“The progression of vaccinations, together with the introduction of the EU Digital COVID Certificate, is making our customers eager to travel again and we’re seeing positive results in the revitalisation of travel,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Airports are the symbol of progression, we hold a position that allows us to provide a function and service to move forward, fast: ▶▶. Flying gives us the ability to realise our goals, quickly, and here at Budapest Airport we work hard to keep moving forward, together, with our passengers and partners alike.”