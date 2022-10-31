Budapest Airport makes Madeira its next destination, thanks to Wizz Air

Budapest Airport welcomed the arrival of Wizz Air’s inaugural flight from Funchal, Madeira, yesterday.

Supporting the advancement of the Hungarian gateway in the first days of the winter season, the ultra-low-cost carrier added a twice-weekly service to Funchal, connecting the capital cities for the first time.

Utilising the airline’s A321s on the 3,431-km sector, the new operation sees Wizz Air offer nearly 90,000 one-way seats to 51 destinations during W22/23.

“Madeira is a stunning location, known for its namesake wine and warm, subtropical climate it’s a perfect tourist market to add to our route network,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “Wizz Air will be operating flights on Thursdays and Sundays which will be ideal for those wishing to visit the island for a long weekend to discover the charming towns and incredible lava rocks, while the Madeirans can now also uncover the numerous delights of our own capital city in Budapest.”