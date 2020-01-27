Budapest Airport further expands Chinese connections with Hainan Airlines flying to Chongqing

Budapest Airport marked the return of Hainan Airlines last week as Hungary’s gateway celebrated the launch of the Chinese carrier’s twice-weekly connection to Chongqing. Initially deploying its B789 fleet on the 7,458-kilometre sector last 27 December, the airline returns to the Hungarian market after an eight-year hiatus.

“Hainan Airlines’ return to Budapest further boosts the attraction and the importance of the Chinese market to Hungary, which is growing year-on-year. As we introduce another exciting destination for both business and leisure, our airline partner’s link to Chongqing will further increase trade and tourism between the two countries,” says Kam Jandu, CCO, Budapest Airport.