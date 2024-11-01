Home Airports Budapest Airport (BUD) Budapest Airport expands Winter 2024/25 capacity with 10 new European routes

Budapest Airport is set to launch 10 new routes for Winter 2024/25, boosting its capacity by nearly 20% compared to the previous winter season. This increase brings total winter capacity to 8.6 million seats, marking the highest in the airport’s history.

Key new routes include easyJet’s Paris service, Wizz Air’s direct flights to Marrakech, and Ryanair’s Toulouse connection. Additional destinations from Wizz Air and Ryanair, including Girona, Genoa, and Warsaw-Modlin, will further enhance travel options across Europe. Notably, France saw a 38% increase in available seats, and Italy now surpasses the UK in capacity.

Budapest Airport’s Head of Airline Development, Máté Ritter, emphasized the airport’s commitment to network expansion, positioning Budapest as a leading European travel hub.

