Budapest Airport expands connectivity with China: New flights to Guangzhou and Xi’an

Budapest Airport has introduced two new direct flights to China, connecting Guangzhou and Xi’an with Budapest. These additions bring the total number of direct flights between Budapest and China to seven, with a new Budapest-Shenzhen route starting in August. This makes Ferenc Liszt International Airport the leading East-Central European hub for travel to China.

The new routes increase the frequency of flights between Hungary and China to twenty per week, enhancing economic ties and providing significant travel benefits. China Southern now offers direct flights to Guangzhou, a major economic centre in Guangdong Province. Xi’an, an industrial and financial hub, is served by Shanghai Airlines and China Eastern.

Francois Berisot, CEO of Budapest Airport, highlighted the strengthened Sino-Hungarian aviation relations and the airport’s role as a regional hub for both passenger and cargo transport. The expanded network is expected to double the number of passengers flying between China and Hungary to over 400,000 annually.

Budapest Airport has collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Hungarian Tourism Agency to facilitate these new connections, further boosting tourism and economic growth