Budapest Airport builds on Turkish links with Wizz Air

Budapest Airport’s route network to Turkey continues to expand with the announcement that Wizz Air will launch direct flights to Istanbul and Antalya this summer. Due to commencing a daily service to Istanbul’s main international airport on 31 March and a three-times weekly operation to the resort city of Antalya on 24 May, the Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) will become the fourth airline to link the transcontinental country to Budapest.

Serving the Turkish market from Hungary alongside scheduled operations with Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines and SunExpress, the ULCC’s latest routes will see Budapest offer more than 1,500 flights to the large peninsula that bridges the continents of Europe and Asia during S23. Wizz Air’s extra frequencies will give the airline a 20% share of weekly capacity to Turkey from the Hungarian capital city this year (week beginning 5 June 2023).

Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport, comments: “It’s a hugely positive sign that Wizz Air will be enhancing our connections to Turkey this summer. As one of the most connected airports in the world, Istanbul is the significant crossroad for trade and transportation between the East and the West, while Antalya serves as the gateway to Turkey’s southern Mediterranean region. We’re sure that Wizz Air’s new services will prove popular with both our business and leisure customers.”