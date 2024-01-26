Budapest Airport boosts Chinese routes with increased flight frequencies

Budapest Airport announces a substantial increase in flight frequencies on key Chinese routes, signalling a positive resurgence in the Chinese market.

Shanghai Airlines, in partnership with China Eastern Airlines, plans to transition from three weekly to daily flights between Shanghai and Budapest during the summer season, representing a 35% capacity increase. Additionally, Air China will increase its weekly flights from two to three, enhancing connectivity between Budapest and Beijing.

These strategic developments aim to rebuild robust air connectivity between Hungary and China, aligning with Budapest Airport’s goal to add at least one city in southern China to its current roster of destinations.