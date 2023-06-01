Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final, was attacked by Roma “fans” at Budapest airport

English professional football referee Anthony Taylor, who refereed last night’s Europa League final between FC Sevilla and AS Roma, was verbally and psychically aggressed when he wanted to depart from Budapest Airport, Hungary.

Just after the game, AS Roma trainer José Mourinho criticised Taylor in his news conference after Roma’s penalty shootout defeat by Sevilla in Budapest despite his team scoring an own-goal and missing two penalties during the shootout.

Today, the so-called supporters of AS Roma continued when Taylor and his relatives wanted to board their flight. They attacked the referee with insults and even a chair was thrown.

The airport authorities and the Hungarian authorities could have opted to board Taylor and the people traveling with him via a VIP entrance.

