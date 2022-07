Brussels worst airport for delays, Frankfurt for cancellations

As a result of the fast resumption of air traffic after the corona crisis, European airports have seen a wave of flight cancellations and delays.

Newly released data from Hopper Inc. online travel agency show that Brussels airport and Frankfurt International Airport have the highest number of delayed flights for July, while the latter also has the highest number of cancelled flights.

The top ten airports with the highest number of delayed flights for July are the following:

Brussels Airport (BRU), Brussels, Belgium – 72 per cent delayed, 2.5 per cent cancelled

Frankfurt International Airport (FRA), Frankfurt, Germany – 68 per cent delayed, 7.8 per cent cancelled

Eindhoven Airport (EIN) , Eindhoven, Netherlands – 67 per cent delayed, 1.8 per cent canceled

Luton Airport (LTN) , London, United Kingdom – 66 per cent delayed, 2.7 per cent cancelled

Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD) , Budapest, Hungary – 65 per cent delayed, 2.1 per cent cancelled

Lisbon Airport (LIS) , Lisbon, Portugal – 65 per cent delayed, 4.8 per cent cancelled

Charles De Gaulle Airport (CDG) , Paris, France – 62 per cent delayed, 3.1 per cent cancelled

Schiphol Airport (AMS) , Amsterdam, Netherlands – 61 per cent delayed, 5.2 per cent cancelled

Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE) , Nice, France – 60 per cent delayed, 3.4 per cent cancelled

, Nice, France – 60 per cent delayed, 3.4 per cent cancelled Gatwick Airport (LGW), London, United Kingdom – 59 per cent delayed, 1.4 per cent cancelled

The press release also includes a list of the ten top airports in Europe with the lowest number of cancelled and delayed, four of which are located in Spain, as follows: