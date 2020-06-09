Wizz Air and Air Corsica confirm that they will be resuming operations at Brussels South Charleroi Airport which reopens on 15 June

Brussels South Charleroi Airport will be resuming its commercial activities on 15 June 2020. Airlines Wizz Air and Air Corsica have announced the official relaunch of their operations. Twelve destinations have been confirmed departing from Brussels-Charleroi airport. Flights to six countries will be available from the two airlines.

On 15 June 2020, Belgium will be opening its borders to countries within the European Union. In accordance with this opening, Wizz Air and Air Corsica have confirmed that they will be resuming operations from the tarmac at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

Wizz Air will be restarting flights on 15 June. There will be flights between five countries and Brussels South Charleroi Airport, with a total of ten destinations on offer.

– Bulgaria: Sofia

– Hungary: Budapest

– Poland: Warsaw

– Romania: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Sibiu, Iasi, Timisoara

– Slovenia: Ljubljana

Flights to Chisinau (Moldavia) and Skopje (North Macedonia) will be scheduled later on, depending on the decisions made about opening up the borders from/to countries outside the European Union.

The airline has also announced the launch of two new routes to Albania and Austria. Tirana and Vienna will be connected to Brussels South Charleroi Airport from 1 July 2020.

As of 27 June 2020, Corsican airline Air Corsica will be resuming its flights to Bastia and Ajaccio.

Tickets to each of the destinations available are for sale on the airlines’ websites at http://www.wizzair.com and http://www.aircorsica.com.

Airlines are constantly assessing the progress of discussions going on in the countries to which they fly. They may impose restrictions in terms of access to their soil.

For any departure after 15 June 2020, we strongly recommend that travellers find out about access to their destination country, either via the local authorities, or via the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs website at https://diplomatie.belgium.be/.

Charleroi, 9 June 2020