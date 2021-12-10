Wildcat strike at Brussels South Charleroi airport severely disrupts air traffic

This morning, a wildcat strike of staff working at Charleroi Brussels South airport has severely disrupted air traffic. “Since 5:30 this morning, we have been waiting,” a passenger explained to Belgian broadcast RTL Info. “We were supposed to take-off at 6:30, but this far we don’t get any information. The flights just show up as ‘delayed’ on the information screens.”

According to information from RTL Info, baggage handlers and check-in staff have started a wildcat strike in protest against working conditions and an announced cost-cutting plan.

Union member Redouane Arba of CSC Transcom explained that at 7:00 not a single piece of luggage was checked in.

Flights were not expected to be cancelled, but there would be delay, the union member said. However, looking at the airport’s departure page, many departing flights have been cancelled and incoming flights diverted to Liège and Maastricht.

The strikers are now waiting for a meeting with the management.

Departures resumed between 10:00 and 11:00.