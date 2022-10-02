Wildcat strike action at Brussels South Charleroi airport this Sunday afternoon

A wildcat strike action broke out this Sunday afternoon and caused disruption at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), the airport’s communication service confirmed following information published by RTL Info.

At the origin of the strike movement, which started at 14:30 and lasted approximately one hour, is the airport security staff who wanted to show their disagreement with BSCA Security. Passengers were prevented to pass security control and accessing the airside. The departure hall was completely full.

It seems that some flights have left without a passenger, information yet to be confirmed.