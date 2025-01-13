Unexpected security staff shortage at Charleroi Airport causes major disruptions

Brussels South Charleroi Airport faces significant disruptions today, 13 January, due to an unexpected shortage of security personnel, leaving many travelers stranded and missing their flights. All departing flights scheduled from noon onwards are canceled, while incoming flights remain unaffected. The airport cited a nationwide strike in Brussels as the cause of the shortage, which impacted the availability of external security staff.

Initially, a subcontractor had assured the airport that absenteeism among staff would be minimal. However, it was discovered this morning that six out of ten employees were absent. This unexpected shortage led to long queues in the terminal, causing widespread delays and many passengers missing their scheduled flights. “Many travelers were unable to board their flights due to the long wait times,” said airport spokesperson Nathalie Pierard. Several flights also experienced delays as a result of the operational challenges.

Passengers with flights scheduled this afternoon are being urged to contact their airlines for rebooking or refunds. The airport is working to address the situation and mitigate further inconvenience, while affected passengers are encouraged to stay updated through official channels.

During the weekend, Brussels Airlines already decided to cancel half of its flights from Brussels Airport as the airport operator expected major disruptions. Trade unions organize a strike in the capital against the pension reform of the next federal government.