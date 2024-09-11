Twenty-four-hour strike at Charleroi Airport will disrupt air traffic on Thursday, 12 September

A 24-hour strike, tomorrow 12 September, organized by the unions will cause significant disruptions at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. This was announced by the airport operator’s management in a press release. “Flights will be canceled, and it is highly recommended to travel with hand luggage only,” it stated.

Due to the strike call for airport staff, the airport operator will preemptively reduce its operational capacity, and flights will be canceled. Affected passengers, both arriving and departing, will be contacted by their airline, according to Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA).

“It is highly recommended to travel only with hand luggage, as we cannot guarantee the handling of checked luggage,” the advice reads for those who still have a flight. Passengers are also advised to check their flight status before heading to the terminal.

The unions had filed a strike notice last Wednesday, making actions possible within a two-week period. Tomorrow, they will proceed with the action. The notice covers most operational functions at the airport, such as check-in, baggage and aircraft handling. The airport is unsure to what extent the strike will be followed and apologizes to travelers for the inconvenience. The management adds that they are always open to social dialogue.