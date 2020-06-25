Summer 2020 at Brussels South Charleroi Airport: Almost 100 direct routes available in July

Brussels South Charleroi Airport has today announced that many routes will be restarting this summer. In July, almost 100 destinations will be available to travellers. There will be flights to a total of 29 countries departing from BSCA. The airlines TUI fly and Air Belgium will gradually be relaunching their operations from Brussels-Charleroi.

On 3 July 2020, TUI fly’s first flight, heading to Malaga, will be taking off from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. This will mark the relaunch of its operations. The airline will be gradually increasing the number of destinations available from the tarmac at Brussels-Charleroi.

Air Belgium has announced the resumption of its transatlantic flights from 15 July 2020. It will once again be offering regular flights between the French Antilles and Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) will be connected to Brussels-Charleroi thanks to two flights a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A total of 96 direct lines to 29 countries will resume in July 2020. For their part, airlines Wizz Air, Pegasus Airlines, Belavia and Ryanair resumed their operations in June 2020 and will be increasing their flights in July.

Routes departing from Brussels-Charleroi as of 1 July 2020:

– Albania: Tirana

– Algeria: Algiers, Oran, Constantine

– Austria: Vienna

– Belarus: Minsk

– Bulgaria: Sofia

– Croatia: Pula, Zadar

– Spain: Madrid, Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Seville, Tenerife South, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Santander, Reus, Gerona, Zaragoza, Almeria, Valencia, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Murcia

– France: Marseille, Nîmes, Béziers, Bordeaux, Biarritz, Bergerac, Perpignan, Toulon, Ajaccio, Bastia, Figari, Calvi

– Greece: Athens, Thessaloniki, Rhodes, Chania, Corfu

– Guadeloupe: Pointe-à-Pitre

– Hungary: Budapest

– Ireland: Dublin

– Israel: Tel Aviv

– Italy: Rome-Ciampino, Milan-Bergamo, Bologna, Naples, Venice-Treviso, Pescara, Pisa, Bari, Palermo, Alghero, Brindisi, Ancona, Comiso, Perugia, Cagliari, Lamezia

– Latvia: Riga

– Macedonia: Skopje

– Malta: Malta

– Martinique: Fort-de-France

– Morocco: Rabat, Oujda, Nador, Fez, Tangier, Marrakech, Agadir, Casablanca

– Montenegro: Podgorica

– Moldova: Chisinau

– Poland: Warsaw-Chopin, Warsaw-Modlin, Krakow

– Portugal: Lisbon, Faro, Porto

– Romania: Bucharest, Iasi, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca

– United Kingdom: Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow

– Serbia: Belgrade

– Slovenia: Ljubljana

– Tunisia: Tunis, Enfidha

– Turkey: Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen

Connections via the hubs of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Minsk are available, subject to the airlines’ schedules and access restrictions in force in the destination countries.

The airlines are continuing to monitor the situation in the different countries they fly to. It is, therefore, a good idea to refer to your airline if you have any questions about your flight.

For all departures, we strongly recommend that travellers find out about entry requirements for their destination country, either via the local authorities or via the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs website at http://diplomatie.belgium.be.

Charleroi, 25 June 2020