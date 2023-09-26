Strike of Brussels South Charleroi Airport staff averted

Brussels South Charleroi Airport management and unions reached an agreement on the purchasing power bonus

Management and unions finally reached an agreement concerning the granting of the “purchasing power” bonus, which will allow a strike to be avoided.

The compromise, reached between the two parties this Tuesday, will benefit 85% of Charleroi airport staff: they will receive the bonus in full (750 euros), but those who have been absent for more than 4 and a half months over a period of 9 months between December 2022 and August 2023 will not.

Initially, the bonus, linked to the airport’s good results in 2022, should have been paid in April to all staff members. But later, management wanted to condition the granting of this bonus proportionally to the time worked. The common union front immediately filed a notice of action, which ultimately will not be implemented.