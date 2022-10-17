Strike at Brussels South Charleroi airport: TUI Fly Belgium re-routes two flights to Brussels Airport

Following the strike by security personnel at Charleroi airport, the airline TUI fly Belgium will divert its two flights scheduled to Tenerife South and Murcia this afternoon to Brussels airport.

Affected passengers have now been contacted. These passengers are asked to go directly to Brussels airport at the originally scheduled time. As Charleroi airport is not always accessible, TUI fly Belgium cannot organise a bus transfer to Brussels.

Charleroi airport was not accessible this morning: the staff of Security Master, which ensures security at the airport, occupied the roundabouts towards the site, creating chaos at the airport. Many flights departed with a delay of one to two hours.

The unions had filed a strike notice over the dissatisfaction of Security Master’s staff. This is related to the decision by BSCA Security – which is responsible for airport security – to award a future public tender for passenger security checks to two operators instead of one.

“The unions of our subcontractor BSCA Security are blocking the security checks. The hostage-taking of our passengers and BSCA staff by this action is simply outrageous,” said the airport’s communications service.