Brussels South Charleroi Airport sees all departing flights cancelled on 22 October

Brussels South Charleroi Airport announced the cancellation of all departing flights on 22 October due to an ongoing action by the security sector. The strike has resulted in a shortage of staff necessary to ensure safe security operations at the airport, making it impossible to guarantee the safety of passengers and staff.

“Passengers scheduled to depart on this day will be contacted by their respective airlines within the next few hours to either rebook their flights or request a refund,” the airport wrote in an announcement on its official website.

Despite the cancellations of outbound flights, all arriving flights at Charleroi Airport will proceed as planned.

Travellers are advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their flight and to stay updated on potential changes.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport apologises for the inconvenience caused by this situation and assures passengers that efforts are being made to resume normal and safe operations by Wednesday, 23 October 2024.