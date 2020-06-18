Pegasus Airlines, Belavia and Ryanair relaunch their operations at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) is once again welcoming travellers. BSCA’s commercial activities officially restarted on Monday 15 June 2020 with Wizz Air flights. Pegasus Airlines, Belavia and Ryanair confirm the resumption of their operations and are relaunching their aviation activities. 22 additional routes will once again be available from Brussels-Charleroi airport.

On 17 June 2020 at 12.20 on the dot, Pegasus Airlines’ first Airbus A320 touched down on the tarmac at BSCA. This arrival marked the resumption of the airline’s activities at Brussels-Charleroi. Pegasus Airlines is relaunching its flights between Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen airport.

Later that day, a Belavia Embraer 175 landed at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Belarus’ national airline confirms that it will be restarting its flights between Brussels-Charleroi and Minsk. There will be two flights a week, to begin with.

Connections via the hubs of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Minsk are available, subject to the airlines’ respective flight schedules and restrictions in force in the destination countries.

Ryanair will be resuming some of its operations from 21 June 2020. 20 routes covering nine countries will be restarting again.

Ryanair routes available from Brussels-Charleroi as of 21 June 2020:

– Spain: Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Tenerife South

– France: Marseille

– Greece: Athens, Thessaloniki

– Hungary: Budapest

– Italy: Rome-Ciampino, Milan-Bergamo, Bologna

– Poland: Warsaw-Modlin, Krakow

– Portugal: Lisbon, Faro, Porto

– Romania: Bucharest

– United Kingdom: Manchester

The airline will be relaunching the rest of its network from Brussels South Charleroi Airport on 1 July 2020, subject to any government modifications or restrictions.

Tickets to each of the destinations available are on sale on the airlines’ websites at http://www.flypgs.com, http://www.belavia.by, http://www.ryanair.com.

For all departures, we strongly recommend that travellers find out about entry requirements for their destination country, either via the local

Charleroi, 18 June 2020