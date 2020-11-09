Passenger numbers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport remain weak amid coronavirus restrictions

Brussels South Charleroi Airport welcomed 154,045 passengers during the month of October 2020. Passenger traffic dropped 79% compared to October 2019, when the airport welcomed 729,859 passengers. The number of commercial flights also fell: 1,623 flights were recorded during the course of the month, a drop of 63% compared to the same period last year.

“The current health crisis is hitting the whole aviation sector hard. In addition, travel restrictions are spreading throughout Europe, combined with different measures being introduced. This is not without consequences for air travel, both in Belgium and internationally,” the airport wrote in a press release adding that Italy was still the most popular destination, followed by Spain, France, Portugal and Greece.