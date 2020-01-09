New record at Brussels South Charleroi Airport: 8,221,450 passengers in 2019 (+2%)

Brussels South Charleroi Airport ended 2019 with a rise in passenger traffic. 8,221,450 travellers were recorded, so an increase of 2% compared with the 2018 results. Over the last twelve months, six new routes have been launched from BSCA, including two transatlantic lines operated by the airline Air Belgium. 2019 was a year of transition for Brussels South Charleroi Airport, both in terms of its facilities and in terms of the positioning strategies it has adopted.

Growth continued in 2019 for both departures and arrivals. 4,111,597 passengers took off from BSCA, so a 3% rise compared with 2018. When it came to return journeys, 4,109,853 travellers landed on the airport’s tarmac (+ 2%).

The results were exactly the same for commercial transport, which enjoyed a 2% increase, reaching 28,750 aircraft movements. A total of 57,540 commercial aircraft movements were recorded during 2019.

In 2019, the Mediterranean region enjoyed fantastic success among travellers from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Italy was the most popular country among passengers, followed by Spain, France and Morocco. Eastern Europe was also represented in the top 5, with Romania bringing up the rear.

As well as the increase in passenger traffic, a new airline started operating at Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Since last October, Austrian airline Laudamotion introduced a direct line to Vienna.

This is in addition to the five other lines launched during the year by airlines already working on the tarmac at BSCA.

Air Belgium: Fort-de-France Martinique, Pointe-à-Pitre Guadeloupe

Laudamotion: Vienna Austria

Wizz Air: Kutaisi Georgia

Ryanair: Béziers France, Tel Aviv Israel

Brussels South Charleroi Airport’s facilities have been transformed in order to respond to its travellers’ demands. To offer a wide variety of services, new areas have been introduced within the terminal. A third floor in the international area was opened in June 2019, making space for new retail outlets, including Burger King and Panos. A terrace covering 370 square metres next to this new area has also opened its doors to passengers.

Of course, as the airport continues to grow, it also plans to carry on diversifying the services it offers. As an international airport with a wide range of customers, a delightfully comfortable lounge has been made available for travellers featuring everything they need to prepare for a business trip. High-speed Internet, a relaxation area and food options, international newspapers and magazines… Everything is designed to guarantee an enjoyable experience for travellers. This new lounge is also open to anyone else who would like to make the most of its facilities.

When it comes to mobility, Brussels South Charleroi Airport is always keen to improve access. To do this, the airport has renewed its partnership with Flibco.com for a further 12 years. This transport company launched two new routes last July: BSCA-Antwerp-Breda and BSCA-Liège-Maastricht. In addition, the Door2Gate service, a shared mobility solution, is available for travellers from their home to the airport. This service is available for residents of the Brussels-Capital region, its outskirts and Walloon Brabant as far as Hainaut.

Lastly, keen to maintain close links with its customers, the airport took over the operational and commercial management of its six car parks. Alongside this, a digital platform, including a new website, an online shop and a mobile app, has been introduced. It simplifies the passenger experience, as well as offering the latest special offers for the airport’s services, from parking your car to getting to your boarding gate. The BSCA-Telenet partnership, signed in October 2018, bore fruit with the introduction of Smart Parking and Crowd Monitoring.

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer of Brussels South Charleroi Airport, announces: “Last year saw the beginning of our airport’s metamorphosis. In addition, our excellent results establish our position on the international stage. With 8.2 million travellers, we continue to grow and strive to diversify the services we offer. As of March 2020, our airport will also be connected to a new city, Nantes. It will be connected to Brussels-Charleroi thanks to four flights a week, starting on 29 March.”

1 Number of passengers, excluding domestic passengers and flying schools

2 Aircraft movements, excluding domestic and flying schools

Charleroi, 9 January 2020