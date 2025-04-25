National strike day on April 29 stuns Charleroi Airport

The national strike day, held on April 29, will have a broader impact on Belgian aviation than the 30% flight reduction at Brussels Airport. Brussels South Charleroi Airport communicated that no flights will depart from the airport.

“Lack of staff forces us to completely turn down the airport for departing flights, next Tuesday, April 29,” the airport said. Arriving flights, however, will proceed as expected. But chances are high that those flights will be cancelled as well.

The nationwide action is organised by the ACV and ABVV trade unions, who are protesting against the policies of the federal De Wever government. Demonstrations are planned across the country, alongside industrial action.