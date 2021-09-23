National demonstration on 24 September: possible disruptions at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Due to the national demonstration on Friday 24 September 2021, Brussels South Charleroi Airport would like to inform passengers that there may be some disruption and therefore strongly recommends that travellers arrive at the airport three hours before departure.



There are concerns that there may be some disruption due to the national demonstration on Friday 24 September 2021. For all departures, the airport recommends that travellers arrive at the airport three hours before the scheduled take–off time.



There may also be disruption to traffic to/from the airport. Passengers are therefore advised to take this into account when making their arrangements.



The flight timetable for the day remains unchanged. Departures and arrivals are scheduled, according to the timetables provided by the airlines, at the times indicated by the airlines and as announced to passengers.

Charleroi, 23 September 2021